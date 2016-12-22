Close Gallery
Yeni Berenice Reynoso, Luis Armando Asunción, Jean Alain Rodríguez.
Santo Domingo.- The Banks Superintendence, the Justice Ministry and the National District Office of the Prosecutor on Wednesday announced the launch of the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit to prosecute companies and persons on financial crimes.

The Unit will investigate and prosecute all types of fraud with nationwide jurisdiction.

Banks Superintendent Luis Armando Asunción, Justice minister Jean Alain Rodríguez and National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso signed the agreement at the Justice Ministry.

Reynoso, who will coordinate Unit, will also charge and prosecute goverment financial and monetary officials and executives of regulated financial companies.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: foresthill, 22 Dec 2016 9:38 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Another agency that will receive bribe money.
Nothing will get done.
Corruption is a way of life in this banana republics.
Written by: ciber, 26 Dec 2016 8:09 AM
From: United States
They should put Maribel in charge she knows all about it !
