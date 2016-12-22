Santo Domingo.- The Banks Superintendence, the Justice Ministry and the National District Office of the Prosecutor on Wednesday announced the launch of the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit to prosecute companies and persons on financial crimes.

The Unit will investigate and prosecute all types of fraud with nationwide jurisdiction.

Banks Superintendent Luis Armando Asunción, Justice minister Jean Alain Rodríguez and National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso signed the agreement at the Justice Ministry.

Reynoso, who will coordinate Unit, will also charge and prosecute goverment financial and monetary officials and executives of regulated financial companies.