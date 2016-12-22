Events signal the Vatican's waning power in the Dominican Republic.?

Santo Domingo.- The unannounced closing during Wednesday morning of the Catholic Church liaison office at the National Palace comes just days after president Danilo Medina's veto of the controversial Penal Code, which penalized all forms of abortion.

The measure caught the media's attention because the office headed by the priest Gerardo Ramírez opens early every morning.

It's also of note that in 2014, when Medina first vetoed the Penal Code on the issue of abortion, liaison pries Manuel Ruiz resigned at once.

Why Ramirez's office remains closed has yet to be determined, while Medina's veto despite the Catholic Church's insistence could herald its loosening grip of power over the Dominican Republic.