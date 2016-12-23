Santo Domingo.- Revealing a typical lack of authority, Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez on Thursday "formally requested" that National Police director Nelson Peguero identify and hand over to the Peravia Office of the Prosecutor all officers who took part in the Dec. 11 raid In which a taxi driver and a mechanic were gunned down.

Baní

Rodriguez also designated a commission to investigate and provide a detailed report on the sale of government land in the sprawling barrio of Los Tres Brazos and those of the Duquesa landfill, within 150 days, "to determine whether there are any transactions involving these properties."

The Justice ministers have become accustomed in making "requests" to the National Police and other law enforcement agencies, instead of ordering them to release information and turn over potential evidence in major cases, which often result from government corruption.