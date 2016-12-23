Three highly questioned...D. Medina (partially), H. Mejia, L. Fernandez. File
Picture 1 of 2
Santo Domingo.- Minority Al-Pais party
president Guillermo Moreno on Friday demanded that the Justice Ministry investigate
president Danilo Medina and former leaders Leonel Fernandez and Hipolito Mejía,
in the heels of Brazilian contractor Odebrecht's admitted bribes more than US$92
million to Dominican Republic officials.
The political leader said Odebrecht's contracts
for the country's most important and expensive construction projects in the
last 15 years could only be investigated seriously if it includes the
presidents and their closest associates.
"In the face of this scandal of
international dimension Dominican Justice cannot have sacred cows. President
Danilo Medina himself should provide a special explanation because his last two
campaigns were designed and directed by Joao Santana, indicted by the Brazilian
justice for coordinating part of Odebrecht's corrupt framework in different
countries," Moreno said in a statement.
He also noted that Medina's administration has
yet to explain the ballooned cost by more than US$1 billion of the Punta
Catalina coal-fired power plant, and why a project of such magnitude was
granted to a company with no experience in that field.
Written by: zooma
, 23 Dec 2016 11:31 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic
Probe will not happen because it just not fingers the past presidents but also indicts the whole congress in process of capital expenditures.
From: United States
Politico demands probe of presidents in Odebrecht US$92M+ bribes.
Minority Al-Pais party president Guillermo Moreno on Friday demanded that the Justice Ministry investigate president Danilo Medina and former leaders Leonel Fernandez and Hipolito Mejía.!!!!
east-WEst
Community Engagement Coordinator I
The Community Engagement Coordinator position reports to the Manager of Local Government Services and Community Engagement in the Community Planning Department and is part of the team implementing Community Connections, the agency’s Public Involvement Plan. The team works collaboratively with agency project managers, content experts and communications staff to support agency efforts to inform and engage member governments and the broader community. https://goo.gl/maps/Mhk5wmLKhN12
.EWgateway.com/AboutUs/JobAds/Jobads.htm
by (W)EST-(E)AST.
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: 9*6latens0.
EA7'L''E. * * *
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
This is the land of the crooks, they are all protected by USA as long as our corrupt government keep taking loans that will make Dominicans poorer they will be out of jail.
Got it love the circle of thieves from USA to DR they are all the same, this is nothing but fake democracy that we are living, that's the reason why I don't bother voting for thieves.
At the end of the story only the small fish will pay and the big fish will go free, "boron y prestamos nuevo"
Written by: jjtarqad
, 24 Dec 2016 11:32 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Should be obvious that all 3 presidents be investigated, including the one responsible for the Punta Catalina debacle and scandal, under contract with Odebrecht.
Written by: jjtarqad
, 24 Dec 2016 11:32 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Should be obvious that all 3 presidents be investigated, including the one responsible for the Punta Catalina debacle and scandal, under contract with Odebrecht.
Written by: jjtarqad
, 24 Dec 2016 11:33 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Should be obvious that all 3 presidents be investigated, including the one responsible for the Punta Catalina debacle and scandal, under contract with Odebrecht.
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
Written by: danny00
, 24 Dec 2016 5:06 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
the dominican cookie jar.
Written by: caonabo
, 27 Dec 2016 8:13 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Where is the monitor here......
Probe will not happen because it just not fingers the past presidents but also indicts the whole congress in process of capital expenditures.
Minority Al-Pais party president Guillermo Moreno on Friday demanded that the Justice Ministry investigate president Danilo Medina and former leaders Leonel Fernandez and Hipolito Mejía.!!!!
east-WEst
Community Engagement Coordinator I
The Community Engagement Coordinator position reports to the Manager of Local Government Services and Community Engagement in the Community Planning Department and is part of the team implementing Community Connections, the agency’s Public Involvement Plan. The team works collaboratively with agency project managers, content experts and communications staff to support agency efforts to inform and engage member governments and the broader community.
https://goo.gl/maps/Mhk5wmLKhN12
.EWgateway.com/AboutUs/JobAds/Jobads.htm
by (W)EST-(E)AST.
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: 9*6latens0.
EA7'L''E. * * *
Got it love the circle of thieves from USA to DR they are all the same, this is nothing but fake democracy that we are living, that's the reason why I don't bother voting for thieves.
At the end of the story only the small fish will pay and the big fish will go free, "boron y prestamos nuevo"
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *
B'RE D'FA.!!!!
Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????
What the ... OK now.!!!!
Punta L(IN)A.?
$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
A."I".C. * * *