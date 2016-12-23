Politico demands probe of presidents in Odebrecht US$92M+ bribes.

Santo Domingo.- Minority Al-Pais party president Guillermo Moreno on Friday demanded that the Justice Ministry investigate president Danilo Medina and former leaders Leonel Fernandez and Hipolito Mejía, in the heels of Brazilian contractor Odebrecht's admitted bribes more than US$92 million to Dominican Republic officials.

The political leader said Odebrecht's contracts for the country's most important and expensive construction projects in the last 15 years could only be investigated seriously if it includes the presidents and their closest associates.

"In the face of this scandal of international dimension Dominican Justice cannot have sacred cows. President Danilo Medina himself should provide a special explanation because his last two campaigns were designed and directed by Joao Santana, indicted by the Brazilian justice for coordinating part of Odebrecht's corrupt framework in different countries," Moreno said in a statement.

He also noted that Medina's administration has yet to explain the ballooned cost by more than US$1 billion of the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant, and why a project of such magnitude was granted to a company with no experience in that field.