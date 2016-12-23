Previous Next Close Gallery
Three highly questioned...D. Medina (partially), H. Mejia, L. Fernandez. File
Picture 1 of 2
Previous Next Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- Minority Al-Pais party president Guillermo Moreno on Friday demanded that the Justice Ministry investigate president Danilo Medina and former leaders Leonel Fernandez and Hipolito Mejía, in the heels of Brazilian contractor Odebrecht's admitted bribes more than US$92 million to Dominican Republic officials.

The political leader said Odebrecht's contracts for the country's most important and expensive construction projects in the last 15 years could only be investigated seriously if it includes the presidents and their closest associates.

"In the face of this scandal of international dimension Dominican Justice cannot have sacred cows. President Danilo Medina himself should provide a special explanation because his last two campaigns were designed and directed by Joao Santana, indicted by the Brazilian justice for coordinating part of Odebrecht's corrupt framework in different countries," Moreno said in a statement.

He also noted that Medina's administration has yet to explain the ballooned cost by more than US$1 billion of the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant, and why a project of such magnitude was granted to a company with no experience in that field.

Related articles:
Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
21 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 23 Dec 2016 11:31 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic


Probe will not happen because it just not fingers the past presidents but also indicts the whole congress in process of capital expenditures.

Written by: PERCEPCION, 23 Dec 2016 11:51 AM
From: United States
Politico demands probe of presidents in Odebrecht US$92M+ bribes.


Minority Al-Pais party president Guillermo Moreno on Friday demanded that the Justice Ministry investigate president Danilo Medina and former leaders Leonel Fernandez and Hipolito Mejía.!!!!



east-WEst



Community Engagement Coordinator I

The Community Engagement Coordinator position reports to the Manager of Local Government Services and Community Engagement in the Community Planning Department and is part of the team implementing Community Connections, the agency’s Public Involvement Plan. The team works collaboratively with agency project managers, content experts and communications staff to support agency efforts to inform and engage member governments and the broader community.

https://goo.gl/maps/Mhk5wmLKhN12


.EWgateway.com/AboutUs/JobAds/Jobads.htm



by (W)EST-(E)AST.




A.D 'O' _ _ RE: 9*6latens0.



EA7'L''E. * * *
Written by: situationaenglish, 23 Dec 2016 1:10 PM
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
This is the land of the crooks, they are all protected by USA as long as our corrupt government keep taking loans that will make Dominicans poorer they will be out of jail.

Got it love the circle of thieves from USA to DR they are all the same, this is nothing but fake democracy that we are living, that's the reason why I don't bother voting for thieves.

At the end of the story only the small fish will pay and the big fish will go free, "boron y prestamos nuevo"
Written by: jjtarqad, 24 Dec 2016 11:32 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Should be obvious that all 3 presidents be investigated, including the one responsible for the Punta Catalina debacle and scandal, under contract with Odebrecht.
Written by: jjtarqad, 24 Dec 2016 11:32 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Should be obvious that all 3 presidents be investigated, including the one responsible for the Punta Catalina debacle and scandal, under contract with Odebrecht.
Written by: jjtarqad, 24 Dec 2016 11:33 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Should be obvious that all 3 presidents be investigated, including the one responsible for the Punta Catalina debacle and scandal, under contract with Odebrecht.
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:03 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:03 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:04 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:04 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:05 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:05 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:05 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:05 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:05 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:06 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:06 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:06 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Dec 2016 1:06 PM
From: United States
Dec 24.
B'RE D'FA.!!!!


Is L(OK)E that woman from IMF that said, global corruption don't exceed US$1,500 BILLIONS.????

What the ... OK now.!!!!


Punta L(IN)A.?


$1 BILLION 4TH'ERE'S


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.




A."I".C. * * *
Written by: danny00, 24 Dec 2016 5:06 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
the dominican cookie jar.
Written by: caonabo, 27 Dec 2016 8:13 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Where is the monitor here......
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 