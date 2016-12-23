Close Gallery
'Fly'' bikers make off with boxes ransacked from a Govt. truck.
Santo Domingo.- The National Police on Thursday announced  patrols with the crack motorcycle cops known as Linces (lynxes), to protect trucks carrying Christmas boxes and baskets from the "moscas" (fly) looters which roam the capital's streets to ransack them.

Police spokesman Nelson Rosario said several teams of lynxes have already been assigned to escort the aid trucks to the capital's districts where the government will distribute the baskets of foods and household items.

He said the Police can also provide escorts for the entities which need to transport that type of merchandise in the heels of recent cases lf looting.

"We call on employers and personalities who have to transport boxes or baskets that if they don't have the necessary security they can contact us and we're willing to escort them in the transport."

COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: Pedrin, 26 Dec 2016 8:15 AM
From: United States
Put the word free in front of something and some people will fight over" free" mojones .
