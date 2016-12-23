Close Gallery
Odebrecht case festers
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- Presidency Administrative minister José Ramón Peralta on Friday said the Government awaits documents on the Odebrecht case so the Justice Ministry can proceed accordingly.

"The Government, whenever requested, will provide all the necessary information and collaboration so the Prosecutor's Office can act in the case," the official said, in a virtual repeat of Justice minister Jean A. Rodriguez's "waiting for papers" statement earlier this week.

"He said the case has affected all of Latin America and in Dominican Republic's case, "as in the others," the Government will manage it with due transparency.

"We've seen in the press the denunciation from Brazil that has shaken all Latin America and in our case what we expect is that which came out in the press, the properly documented information arrives, so that, as appropriate, the Office of the Prosecutor can act," Peralta said.  

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 23 Dec 2016 1:08 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

How ambiguous ! Waiting for documents from offshore ? Waiting for internal documents ?

Transparency ? Ha !
Written by: situationaenglish, 23 Dec 2016 1:09 PM
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
This is the land of the crooks, they are all protected by USA as long as our corrupt government keep taking loans that will make Dominicans poorer they will be out of jail.

Got it love the circle of thieves from USA to DR they are all the same, this is nothing but fake democracy that we are living, that's the reason why I don't bother voting for thieves.

At the end of the story only the small fish will pay and the big fish will go free, "boron y prestamos nuevo"
Written by: ciber, 23 Dec 2016 1:12 PM
From: United States
500 years and nothing ever changes !
Written by: PERCEPCION, 23 Dec 2016 1:47 PM
From: United States
