Santo Domingo.- Presidency Administrative minister José Ramón Peralta on Friday said the Government awaits documents on the Odebrecht case so the Justice Ministry can proceed accordingly.

"The Government, whenever requested, will provide all the necessary information and collaboration so the Prosecutor's Office can act in the case," the official said, in a virtual repeat of Justice minister Jean A. Rodriguez's "waiting for papers" statement earlier this week.

"He said the case has affected all of Latin America and in Dominican Republic's case, "as in the others," the Government will manage it with due transparency.

"We've seen in the press the denunciation from Brazil that has shaken all Latin America and in our case what we expect is that which came out in the press, the properly documented information arrives, so that, as appropriate, the Office of the Prosecutor can act," Peralta said.