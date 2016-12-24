Santo Domingo. - Christmas Eve dinner is one of the most sacred traditions of the yearend holidays in the Dominican Republic, because of the peculiar way in which the locals enjoy it, since it´s also a time when families gather to give thanks.

It´s also a time when Dominicans set problems aside and seek out friends and relatives to celebrate together.

One major shift in tradition however has been the illegalization of the possession and use of fireworks since the mid 1990s, a measure credited with saving hundreds of lives, especially of youngstes.

With that advance in mind, Dominican Today staff wishes you a great and safe Christmas.