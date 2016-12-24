Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Friday asked the Dominican people to spend a Christmas without excesses and with respect for life.

In a statement posted on the Presidency website, Medina said he along with his wife, Candida, and his daughters, wish the Dominican people a safe and happy holiday. "I want on behalf of my wife Candy, of our daughters and in my own, to wish the Dominican families a Christmas without excesses."

"This year has been difficult because of the climatic situations for a large part of the Dominican population," Medina said, and called for solidarity with the most needy.

