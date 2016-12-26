Close Gallery
Caribair
Santo Domingo.- One of Dominican Republic's most successful  air services provider is being held in Miami, charged with forming part of a drug trafficking structure that used planes with legal flight routes to carry cocaine to the US.

José Miguel Patín becomes the second such business leader charged with using their own planes to smuggle drugs into the US, after Rafael Rosado Senen, head of the carrier Caribair was indicted in a local court on March, 2014.

Patin is also the target of a US investigation into the legal aircraft purchase of planes in the US, which are then transferred to Dominican territory, where they are parked with all their legal documents for subsequent use by traffickers to ship drug that arrives in the Dominican Republic in transit.

Although Patin's arrest by the DEA was on Dec., Dominican authorities have kept the case hush, which have yet to issue any official statement.

Outlet eldia.com.do confirmed that Patin is being held in Miami's Federal Detention Center, where he awaits the charges by the South Florida District Attorney's Office.

The airline business leader was arrested along with the also Dominican Wilkin de Jesus Matos Felix, a pilot for Patín's company Servicios Aereos Profesionales (SAP), founded in 1981.

 A first case

A similar case was that of Rafael Rosado Senen, indicted on March, 2014. He was the head of the regional carrier Caribair, linked to a cocaine bust at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in the 1990s.

COMMENTS
9 comment(s)
Written by: BLANCO, 26 Dec 2016 10:44 AM
From: Dominican Republic
read this story carefully, it is full of other implications.
Written by: calvoleon, 26 Dec 2016 12:12 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: danny00, 26 Dec 2016 8:43 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00, 26 Dec 2016 9:38 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: BLANCO, 27 Dec 2016 9:54 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: danny00, 27 Dec 2016 11:06 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00, 27 Dec 2016 11:06 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00, 27 Dec 2016 11:46 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00, 27 Dec 2016 11:51 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
