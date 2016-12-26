Close Gallery
Fiona Wylde rides the high surf at Cabarete.
Santo Domingo.- Higher than normal waves over seven feet are pounding the north coast, where small craft have been warned to remain in port, as the National Weather Office (Onamet) forecasts scattered showers with gusts of wind.

It reports waves of up to eight feet along the entire Atlantic coast, forcing tour and fishing boats to remain in port, on the affects of a high pressure system located in the Atlantic Ocean.

Onamet adds that  waves along the Caribbean coast are up to five feet, for which there are no restrictions to navigation, whereas it cautions small craft to remain close to shore in Samana bay.

Written by: Tuznik, 26 Dec 2016 12:34 PM
From: United States
I know fishermen that would call this good for dorado fishing . And go out any way . And it was good for dorado . The seemed to like big waves and windy days ,
Written by: Tuznik, 26 Dec 2016 12:37 PM
From: United States
I wish all me fishing buddy's down there a merry Christmas and a happy new year of good fishing .
