Close Gallery
Juan Manuel Mendez. Photo elnuevodiairio.com.do
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) on Monday reports the deaths of 10 people in traffic wrecks across the country, but didn't release their names .

It also says 113 people were treated for alcohol intoxication, 13 of them minors, and 26 for food poisoning.

The COE said 410 accidents had been reported since the start of the holiday break last Friday, with 543 people affected. Of the total, 291 involved motorcycles; 82 light vehicles and 37 pedestrians.

La Vega province (central)   reporter he most cases.

"A single death by accident is a figure to be regretted and I'm confident that the statistics of fatalities will remain low," said COE director Juan Manuel Méndez.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: Tuznik, 26 Dec 2016 12:23 PM
From: United States
Which holiday has more accidents ? Christmas. Or Easter ? I'll put my money on Easter .
I've never seen as many drunks on the roads than Easter in the DR ..
Written by: dmsr61, 26 Dec 2016 3:43 PM
From: United States, Upper Marlboro Maryland
I'm surprised the death toll is that low seeing as how 75% of motorist don't abide by the laws of the road
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 