Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) on Monday reports the deaths of 10 people in traffic wrecks across the country, but didn't release their names .

It also says 113 people were treated for alcohol intoxication, 13 of them minors, and 26 for food poisoning.

The COE said 410 accidents had been reported since the start of the holiday break last Friday, with 543 people affected. Of the total, 291 involved motorcycles; 82 light vehicles and 37 pedestrians.

La Vega province (central) reporter he most cases.

"A single death by accident is a figure to be regretted and I'm confident that the statistics of fatalities will remain low," said COE director Juan Manuel Méndez.