New York.- The parents and an aunt of Dominican baby Zoe Jiménez Benítez, born in Santo Domingo on December 7 with a serious heart ailment, seek urgent help with agencies in the city, for a humanitarian visa and take her to the US for a transplant.

Donna Castillo, Zoe's aunt, who resides in Yonkers and who returned from the Dominican Republic recently, said the little girl's parents are devastated.

She appeared on the local Telemundo Channel 4, to make a dramatic call for help.

The channel said it has joined the campaign and opened a website with detailed information on the baby's status.