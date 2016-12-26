Santo Domingo.- Several Jesuit priests on Friday agreed on describing corruption as "an evil that destroys the social fabric."

"We have no idea different than that whichany citizen can have. Corruption is bad. It destroys the social fabric. That's the main message that's being spread today," said Jesuit priest Pablo Mella and director of the think tank, Bonó Institute.

Mella, interviewed with other prelates by the Corripio media group, defended the position against corruption stated by their social centers. "We don't believe that they are far from the common moral sense, the set of ideas that we all share."

The Bonó center, which recently released its annual report that reviews Dominican Republic's human rights situation for 2015, affirms that in general, the country's human rights landscape has "lights and shadows."

Mella identifies as lights the efforts that have been made during this year to divulge the situation of certain vulnerable groups and to define policies to recognize their rights.