Santo Domingo.- Several social movements on Monday demanded that all presidents, and officials who have been at the forefront of government relations with Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to make themselves available to widen the probe into the multinational's admitted bribes to government officials in the country.

We are People, Citizen Power, We Are All Santiago and the Peregrinos (pilgrims) demand that former presidents Hipólito Mejía and Leonel Fernandez and current leader Danilo Medina, cooperate with the ongoing investigation in Brazil as well as in the US, among other countries affected by the scandal.

The Brazil bribes scandal also includes plane maker Embraer, accused of bribing top Dominican officials in the purchase of eight Super Tucano aircraft.

The say that those who were President or were Public Works Ministry from 2001 to 2015 have to prove that there were no irregularities to favor Odebrecht with public works contracts during their tenure.

"The officials and political leaders who are committed with justice, transparency and good management of the resources of the citizenry must collaborate so that this historical and international case is not left without any consequence," the groups said in a statement to the media.

They said citizens and political leaders need to take action to prevent the Dominican Republic from becoming the only country which fails to punish Odebrecht's corruption. "This is a historical case that could become an opportunity to end the reign of corruption and impunity that keeps us in poverty and institutional disorder."