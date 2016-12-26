Previous Next Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Several  social movements on Monday demanded that all presidents, and officials who have been at the forefront of government relations with Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to make themselves available to widen the probe into the multinational's admitted bribes to government officials in the country.

We are People, Citizen Power, We Are All Santiago and the Peregrinos (pilgrims) demand that former presidents Hipólito Mejía and Leonel Fernandez and current leader Danilo Medina, cooperate with the ongoing investigation in Brazil as well as in the US, among other countries affected by the scandal.

The Brazil bribes scandal also includes plane maker Embraer, accused of bribing top Dominican officials in the purchase of eight Super Tucano aircraft.

The say that those who were President or were Public Works Ministry from 2001 to 2015 have to prove that there were no irregularities to favor Odebrecht with public works contracts during their tenure.

"The officials and political leaders who are committed with justice, transparency and good management of the resources of the citizenry must collaborate so that this historical and international case is not left without any consequence," the groups said in a statement to the media.

They said citizens and political leaders need to take action to prevent the Dominican Republic from becoming the only country which fails to punish Odebrecht's corruption. "This is a historical case that could become an opportunity to end the reign of corruption and impunity that keeps us in poverty and institutional disorder."

Written by: Adrian29630, 26 Dec 2016 3:48 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Sorry to say they are living in hopes. No senior official will ever be found involved much less a president. Maybe a few minor participants will publically take a fall but will probably never see the inside of a prison cell.
Written by: bernies, 26 Dec 2016 4:20 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Another freaking day in paradise. Someone must answer all this unanswered questions. Wonder Hipolito Mejia and Leonel Fernandez hardly ever commented on this issue everytimes it hits the news.
Written by: zooma, 26 Dec 2016 4:38 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

It is a sad thought, but many of the bad government players are motared together, directly or indirectly, with the same bribe mix. Should a few be forced to take the burden of blame for the scandal one could expect sooner or later the complex they have motared will crumble exposing the other flawed players.


Matter of time !

Written by: Ricardolito, 26 Dec 2016 4:48 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I was looking at the list of jobs this company has done here in the DR and all have been good .I am surprised they ever had to bribe to get the contacts . No one will ever be successfully prosecuted because we do not have a decent investigation department and because the corruption money probably never was in the DR. When ever there are contracts to be let out, therer is always some form of corruption, in this country and most developing countries ..Books and books have been written about it and the BBC produced two comedy series dealing with government corruption.
.The corruption I hate is the direct stealing from the public purse ..like was done by Aristy
Written by: laman00, 26 Dec 2016 10:05 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Well at least those who are involved in a CACA like this in a developed nation would get prosecuted and sent to prison, and why do you always bring into matters such as this and compare it with others, it is a known fact that these people are getting away with it no matter what the circumstances the (UNTOUCHABLES), there is no agenda about how to fight corruption and never will be in a LA LA LAND end of the story....
Written by: ZonaDominicana, 27 Dec 2016 1:18 AM
From: United States, Orange County, California
Yeah, good luck getting any DR president in jail. The little rat of Felix Bautista stole half a billion dollars and he is outside laughing of everyone and enjoying his millions.
Written by: laman00, 27 Dec 2016 1:01 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA


Exactly ZONA !!
