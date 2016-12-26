Santo Domingo.- After three weeks of pressure and a protest, Justice minister Jean Alain Rodríguez on Monday announced the start of an investigation into Brazilian company Odebrecht's admitted US$92 million in bribes to Dominican officials in exchange for major public works contracts.

He said all government agencies, including Public Works, the Electric Utility, and the Dams and Canals, among others, have 48 hours to hand over the contracts with the foreign company from 2001 to date.

The official said Brazil has been asked to provide information and legal cooperation, while all people with contacts with Odebrecht in the country will be called in for questioning, including present and past Government officials.

Rodriguez added that any official who took a bribe directly or indirectly will be brought on charges, regardless of who's involved, or to which administration they belonged.