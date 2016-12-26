Previous Next Close Gallery
Suspected robbers.
Santo Domingo.- Bank robbers fled with more than US$105,000 from a Bano Popular branch in Plaza Lama, one of the capital´s busiest department stores Monday night. 

Jesus Reynoso, 36, one of the guards hurt by gunfire of the armored truck company La Confianzais in serioius conditionk while the other, German Merán, 28, is also hospitalized but without life-threatening injuries.

Local media report that the four robbers used assault rifles and fled on two motorcyles, leaving one other bike behind.

The dairing robbery was strikingly similar to the Sept. 13 armored truck heist at Bella Vista Mall, another major shopping center, were  one of the guards was gunned down and a second seriously injured.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: laman00, 26 Dec 2016 10:56 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA

Medina urges Dominicans respect for life, solidarity !!
Written by: lsantiago77, 27 Dec 2016 10:33 AM
From: United States
niggas these days want money quick, pronto, no time to learn a skill and get a high paying job, just hand over lo cualto
