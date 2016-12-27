Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina by executive order created the Presidential Commission to recover the Ozama and Isabela rivers in 2014, in coordination with the city councils, the private sector and civil society organizations.

Progress has been made to clean up the capital´s two rivers, starting with the clean up of dozens of dry creek beds whose wastes end up in both rivers and had posed a health threat to inhabitants along the waterways.

Territorial tables

Despite the progress, the Government still has daunting pending tasks, as acknowledged by Commission coordinator, Onofre Rojas.

He said since created, the commission has been creating the territorial tables to follow up on the problems and works which are being carried out.

"These are not works that are being done by the Government agencies and now, with these tables, their mission is to accompany the institutions that are carrying out the work. We serve as coordinators in this process," Rojas said, quoted by listin.com.do.

He added that the reovery of the Ozama and Isabela rivers requires "great awareness."