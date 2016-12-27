Santo Domingo.- The head of one of the country's hapless government agencies on Monday called what has been said about Dominican Republic's role in the admitted bribes scandal of the Brazilian company Odebrecht, "very abstract."

Lidio Cadet, head of the toothless Government Ethics Commission (DGEIG), said the Government "awaits documents" to proceed, the same statement made by Justice Minister Jean Rodriguez on Friday.

"The Justice Ministry has said that he's waiting because if they serve the specific information ... because one thing is 92 million dollars and another thing is to say that there in the Dominican Republic so or so John Doe, through that channel, they gave that money, then it makes it easier for us because otherwise there is an investigation into the abstract ... It has been very abstract in the sense that we cannot proceed into the air," the official said.

Cadet was the first official in the country to earn the moniker "botella" (bottle), or a government employee who gets a check without doing any work.