Santo Domingo.- The head of one of the country's hapless government agencies on Monday called what has been said about Dominican Republic's role in the admitted bribes scandal of the Brazilian company Odebrecht, "very abstract."
Lidio Cadet, head of the toothless Government Ethics Commission (DGEIG), said the Government "awaits documents" to proceed, the same statement made by Justice Minister Jean Rodriguez on Friday.
"The Justice Ministry has said that he's waiting because if they serve the specific information ... because one thing is 92 million dollars and another thing is to say that there in the Dominican Republic so or so John Doe, through that channel, they gave that money, then it makes it easier for us because otherwise there is an investigation into the abstract ... It has been very abstract in the sense that we cannot proceed into the air," the official said.
Cadet was the first official in the country to earn the moniker "botella" (bottle), or a government employee who gets a check without doing any work.
Of course,it is going to be abstract. What does he want a schematic diagram ? The scandal players know enough to document their activities in invisible ink of a cloak of silence and complicity. . It seems Lidio Cadet does not have intelligence or the balls, or initiate a search in his agency for the methods to reveal the writings and the players, if not one of them himself.
You can tell by the article that this idiot is abstract.
Authorities Raid Brazilian Construction Group Odebrecht’s Offices in Ecuador
"QUITO – Ecuadorian authorities raided the offices in Guayaquil of Brazilian construction group Odebrecht early Friday, seizing documents and computer equipment that could provide evidence to support allegations that more than $35.5 million in bribes were paid to government officials.
Folders, notebooks, CDs, laptop computers, a central processing unit and two external hard disks were seized during Friday’s raid at a shopping center in the port city, according to the Attorney General’s Office, which has requested assistance in its investigation from the United States, Brazil and Switzerland.
Salvador, Brazil-based Odebrecht and Sao Paulo-based petrochemical company Braskem, which Odebrecht partially controls, pleaded guilty to paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to government officials around the world to win business and agreed to pay a c
This is one place where as a career politician you want a brain dead position holder. Great appointment by the Party of Danilio e Leonel aka PDL,.
