Santo Domingo.- A National Police source quoted by outlet diariolibre.com on Tuesday said at the crime scene of Monday's bank heist were found shells of an AR-15 assault rifle and it was determined that it was the same weapon used in the Bella Vista Mall armored truck robbery on Sept. 13.

That was the assault whose main suspect being sought is John Percival, son of retired general Rafael Percival Peña.

There have also been unconfirmed reports that John Percival is one of the perpetrators of last night's Poplar bank heist in Plaza Lama.

Videos and photos showing the unmasked assailants in the spectacular assault have been posted on the social networks.