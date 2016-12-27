Odebrecht US$92M bribe: Just hours to deadline, utility produces papers

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's State-owned Electric Utility (CDEEE) on Tuesday said it has forwarded certified copies of all its contracts with Brazilian company Odebrecht to Justice minister Jean Rodriguez, just minutes until the 24 hour-deadline to do so expired.

In a statement, Utility CEO Rubén Jiménez Bichara says that Odebrecht is part of a group up of two other companies, Italy's Tecnimont and Dominican company Ingeniería Estrella, which won the call for tenders to build the controversial Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant of 750 megawatts.

The CDEEE says it also sent submitted to the Justice Ministry another list of contractual documents from previous years, in which Odebrecht worked on the construction of the Pinalito and Palomino dams projects, through the hydroelectric generation agency EGEHID.

The documents were required as part of the Justice Ministry's investigation into Norberto Odebrecht's admittance of US$92 million bribes-for-contracts to Dominican government officials from 2001 to 2014.