Santo Domingo.- Retired Gen. Rafael Percival Peña on Wednesday urged his son John Percival Matos to surrender, to face charges on the heists of at least three banks in Greater Santo Domingo, including the one where an armored truck guard was gunned down.

He said however that has no guarantee of justice in the country. He affirmed not having contact with his son for six months.

The National Plice accuses Percival Matos of heading the heist of a Banco Popular branch at Plaza Lama department store at 27 de Febrero and Churchill avenues.

Gunfire from the assailants injured two security agents, one seriously and fled with nearly RD$5.0 million during the assault at 7:30pm Monday.

The robbery in which one security shot and killed and another injured took place in front of the Bella Vista Mall, in the upscale district of the same name.

Questioned retired general

Percival Peña, a retired Army officer was charged with strafing the National Palace to airdrop campaign leaflets of his failed bid in the legislative elections of May 15. He wasn't indicted on the charges.

Shortly after the Bella Vista heist the former officer had also urged his son to surrender.