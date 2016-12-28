Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.-  Retired Gen. Rafael Percival Peña on Wednesday urged his son John Percival Matos to surrender, to face charges on the heists of at least three banks in Greater Santo Domingo, including the one where an armored truck guard was gunned down.

He said however that has no guarantee of justice in the country. He affirmed not having contact with his son for six months.

The National Plice accuses Percival Matos of heading the heist of a Banco Popular branch at Plaza Lama department store at  27 de Febrero and Churchill avenues.

Gunfire from the assailants injured two security agents, one seriously and fled with nearly RD$5.0 million during the assault at 7:30pm Monday.

The robbery in which one security shot and killed and another injured took place in front of the Bella Vista Mall, in the upscale district of the same name.

Questioned retired general

Percival Peña, a retired Army officer was charged with strafing the National Palace to airdrop campaign leaflets of his failed bid in the legislative elections of May 15. He wasn't indicted on the charges.

Shortly after the Bella Vista heist the former officer had also urged his son to surrender.

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: Vegano65, 29 Dec 2016 10:30 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Isn't this the same Idiot you kept saying months ago "My son didn't do it" and threatening authorities.
Written by: Joshua2, 29 Dec 2016 2:39 PM
From: Germany
Written by: DomRat, 29 Dec 2016 9:00 PM
From: Dominican Republic
I'm sorry for the father, the son and the victims. I would hazard a guess that as a General's son he grew up with the idea he had some special entitlements and his father did not dissuade those thoughts and feelings, to the ultimate loss of all. All kids grow up with certain advantages and handicaps, our job as parents is to steer those into healthy, happy, socially acceptable channels. I am sure the father feels the loss as bad as the families of the victims - it would be idealistic to suppose that they could in some fashion embrace each other and try to make as good a whole as possibilities and positions allow.
