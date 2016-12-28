Santo Domingo.- The National Police on Wednesday said it found an assault rifle and military gear in a San Cristóbal (south) farm during the manhunt for John Pércival Matos and Brayan Fabian Paulino, wanted in connection with at least three bank robberies this year.
It said raids are being carried out in the villages Hato Damas, Jamey and Villegas, north of San Cristóbal.
Police director Nelson Peguero on Tuesday said the fugitives had been spotted in San Cristobal, prompting an extensive dragnet in the South.
Agents have set up roadblocks throughout the area, helicopters are searching from the air, in addition to raids in homes and farms.
Any way .. This sounds like the usual . They are hiding in the mountains . Try looking at the village of Rin Con . It was always a resort town for criminals to hide in up in the hills . Plus a great beach to enjoy when not having girls and turtle soup served up .