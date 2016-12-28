Santo Domingo.- The local representative of Brazilian company Odebrecht on Wednesday said they are ready to provide to the authorities all they require on its operations in the Dominican Republic.

On Tuesday Justice minister Jean Rodríguez announced the start of a investigation into the company's activities in Dominican territory, after admitted bribes of US$92 million to intermediaries and Dominican officials from 2001 to 2014.

In the last few hours the heads of several agencies issued statements denying official relationship with the Brazilian company, after Rodriguez issued a 48-hour deadline to hand over all documents related to Odebrecht's local contracts.

"Odebrecht Dominican Republic states that it is in full disposition of the Dominican authorities to provide the clarifications required, while reaffirming its unequivocal commitment to the transparency, ethics and compliance practices adopted," the company said, quoted by Acento.com.do.