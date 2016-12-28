Santo Domingo.- Presidency spokesman Roberto Rodríguez on Wednesday confirmed the shooting death of John Percival Matos, just 48 hours after his daring bank heist in a busy shopping center in downtown Santo Domingo.

Percival and Brayan Fabian Paulino on Monday night held up the Popular bank branch at Plaza Lama store, where two guards were injured by gunfire, They were also on the run after robbing an armored truck at Bella Vista Mall, in the National District on Sept. 13.

Police spokesman Nelson Rosario said Percival died in a shootout in a cabaña of the motel 'Fuente del Placer' in Bonao (central), where four unidentified people managed to escape in a taxi.

He said Percival was found with an assault rifle, a pistol and an SUV.