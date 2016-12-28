Close Gallery
J. Percival M.
Santo Domingo.-  Presidency spokesman Roberto Rodríguez on Wednesday confirmed the shooting death of John Percival Matos, just 48 hours after his daring bank heist in a busy shopping center in downtown Santo Domingo.

Percival and Brayan Fabian Paulino on Monday night held up the Popular bank branch at Plaza Lama store, where two guards were injured by gunfire, They were also on the run after robbing an armored truck at Bella Vista Mall, in the National District on Sept. 13.

Police spokesman Nelson Rosario said Percival died in a shootout in a cabaña of the motel 'Fuente del Placer' in Bonao (central), where four unidentified people managed to escape in a taxi.

He said Percival was found with an assault rifle, a pistol and an SUV.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: Trinitario809, 28 Dec 2016 9:09 PM
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
Good. About time.
May his soul roast in hell.
Written by: situationaenglish, 28 Dec 2016 10:30 PM
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
That's what they need to do with the corrupt politicians involve in the Odebrecht case and the corrupt politicians stealing money from the poor.
