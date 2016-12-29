Dominican Republic.- Dams and canals agency (INDRHI) director Olgo Fernández on Wednesday said the country's dams have enough stored water to guarantee supply to aqueducts, irrigation and electricity production in 2017.

He lauded the government's investments in hydraulic systems and water reserve, including some major dams.

He said to properly manage the waters the National Water Observatory meets each week with representatives of the agencies of the sector.

"Had it not been for the investments in the construction of new hydraulic works, the expansion, rehabilitation and conditioning of existing ones, the situation in terms of water storage for the different uses would have acquired a dramatic character," Fernandez said.

The recent downpours nationwide contributed significantly to fill the dams that were depressed by the drought that lasted for more than three years," the official added.