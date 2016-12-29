Dominican Republic.- Dams and canals agency (INDRHI) director Olgo Fernández on Wednesday said the country's dams have enough stored water to guarantee supply to aqueducts, irrigation and electricity production in 2017.
He lauded the government's investments in hydraulic systems and water reserve, including some major dams.
He said to properly manage the waters the National Water Observatory meets each week with representatives of the agencies of the sector.
"Had it not been for the investments in the construction of new hydraulic works, the expansion, rehabilitation and conditioning of existing ones, the situation in terms of water storage for the different uses would have acquired a dramatic character," Fernandez said.
The recent downpours nationwide contributed significantly to fill the dams that were depressed by the drought that lasted for more than three years," the official added.
Plus . There should be generation plants installed between the canals and the dam . Then put the water into canals . There are modern low volume generators being made every day . Use them ! Every little bit helps . With out doing great damage to any thing already existing . Replanting around reservoirs actually holds back sediments . And diverting flow and then returning the same flow to where it was going any way does no harm , low volume turbines do not keep water back . The water simply travels through them . Get busy . The DR is an island , it needs all the free energy it can get .
But you have admit . After all the reports about Venezuelan women and sex slavery .and the fact tat very Venezuelan that comes to the DR has a chip on their shoulder against Americans . Will have an effect on the cash flowing into the DR by Americans funding building the construction trades ,
I will however back up my feelings . All Americans should avoid the DR . You are not welcome there . And the insurgency of Venezuelans that hate Americans increases . Stick to the resorts . Enjoy the beaches . And then go home . It is true that America would populate the DR . But letting Venezuela do it as well isn't going to accomplish a thing other than allowing Venezuela to take over the DR as well . There is a reason all thee Venezuelans are running to the DR . How much of their mixed up mess and vengeance are they going to bring with them ? I still say enjoy , no investi