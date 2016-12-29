R. Percival. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Santo Domingo.- Retired general Rafael
Percival Peña, father of bank robber John Percival Matos, who was killed Wed.
afternoon, on Thursday said his son was executed with 37 gunshots inside a
cabaña of the Fuente del Placer" motel in Bonao (central).
"They killed him inside and then they
took him and put him in the vehicle and there they got him into the vehicle,"
he said, adding that he has images of his son´s alleged execution by the
National Police.
Interviewed on SIN TV, the retired Air Force general
said his lawyers will take the case to justice and asked president Danilo Medina
and the country to allow him to prepare his son's funeral and burial in peace.
Written by: Joshua2
, 29 Dec 2016 2:31 PM
From: Germany
Great execution he will burn in hell. Aprendio de su papa
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Ok Mr. Percival.....and your point is ? "The retired Air Force general said his lawyers will take the case to justice" to achieve what? Your son committed a serious crime and failed to give himself up to authorities. He was executed on the spot the way police or military are suppose to do it. They handle violence with violence. They don't know any other way.
Written by: Tuznik
, 29 Dec 2016 4:20 PM
From: United States
What are the lawyers for ? His son had an AR 15 . That gets men with AR 15 s hunting him .
The guy went out on a blaze of glory . Isn't that the way Bonny and Clyde checked out ?
Had his son turned himself in . He would be dead . The next question is . Where are his buddies ?
Are they still out there ? If so . Other bank robberies will happen . He wasn't operating alone .
Written by: bernies
, 29 Dec 2016 6:17 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
What about the lost of other lives perpetrated by his criminal piece of S. son, doesn't those lives also matters to those families as well. He needs to be put to sleep also.
Written by: danny00
, 29 Dec 2016 7:08 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GUILLERMONE, just think about this u love to shoplift at your local dollar store what if the New York City police shot u 35 times in your A-S. I wonder how u and your family would react.?
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Maybe if his father had brought him up to be a law-abiding citizen and a worthy member of society he would not have taken to a life of crime and ended up dead as a result.
He had no regard for those injured and killed during the robberies he instigated and has had plenty of time to turn himself in under protection but chose not to do so. Having been tracked down there was little likelihood he would be just arrested. The chances were always he would be killed one way or the other.
From: United States
galatians 6 : 7-8 reap what you sow. Shot several people without remorse and was gunned down the same way. Now let his body rot
From: United States
You live by the sword - You die be the sword. If any good came out of his death, it showed that at least the police can shoot straight.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Adrian.. I totally agree with you .. Good time for the father to keep quiet and not comment
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Written by: FragranteDelicto, 30 Dec 2016 12:38 PM
From: United States
You live by the sword - You die be the sword. If any good came out of his death, it showed that at least the police can shoot straight.
----------------------------------------------
I totally agree, "he who lives by the sword, dies by the sword". That's why I use a Ak47. Never leave home without it.
From: United States
how ese is to say my son was kill. mr ex general percival. .how about to say that you are so sorry for the harm that your son and other are done to inocents working people. . and one more thing to you mr ex general . you are not avtive anymore. remember that morone.
From: United States
Written by: danny00
, 30 Dec 2016 9:46 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
ak47?..,,, u mean to say u never leave your house without wearing your PINK PANTIES. HAHAHAHA
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
Cry me a river, General.
From: United States
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Mr. Percival is like 2-yr-old trying to bend the world to his will. This is a dramatic example of the kinds of self-centered and self-absorbed people we see and have to deal with. They are demanding, desperate for attention and wrapped up in their own needs that they never notice the needs of others. They overstep personal boundaries and common etiquette. They take, and never give, and tend to act out dramatically, or like kids, when they don't get their way, making others feel uncomfortable. It’s normal for babies to be self-absorbed. Some people never grow up which explains why and no wonder his son ended up dead.
Most times, arrogance can indicate an excessive need for self-importance and wanting to be the center of attention, a form of narcissism as the root cause of many personal and societal problems. While normal levels of self-worth, self-confidence and self-value are essential of a well-adjusted person, there is a line between these characteristics and pure arrogance
Ok Mr. Percival.....and your point is ? "The retired Air Force general said his lawyers will take the case to justice" to achieve what? Your son committed a serious crime and failed to give himself up to authorities. He was executed on the spot the way police or military are suppose to do it. They handle violence with violence. They don't know any other way.
The guy went out on a blaze of glory . Isn't that the way Bonny and Clyde checked out ?
Had his son turned himself in . He would be dead . The next question is . Where are his buddies ?
Are they still out there ? If so . Other bank robberies will happen . He wasn't operating alone .
He had no regard for those injured and killed during the robberies he instigated and has had plenty of time to turn himself in under protection but chose not to do so. Having been tracked down there was little likelihood he would be just arrested. The chances were always he would be killed one way or the other.
Written by: FragranteDelicto, 30 Dec 2016 12:38 PM
From: United States
You live by the sword - You die be the sword. If any good came out of his death, it showed that at least the police can shoot straight.
----------------------------------------------
I totally agree, "he who lives by the sword, dies by the sword". That's why I use a Ak47. Never leave home without it.
Mr. Percival is like 2-yr-old trying to bend the world to his will. This is a dramatic example of the kinds of self-centered and self-absorbed people we see and have to deal with. They are demanding, desperate for attention and wrapped up in their own needs that they never notice the needs of others. They overstep personal boundaries and common etiquette. They take, and never give, and tend to act out dramatically, or like kids, when they don't get their way, making others feel uncomfortable. It’s normal for babies to be self-absorbed. Some people never grow up which explains why and no wonder his son ended up dead.
Most times, arrogance can indicate an excessive need for self-importance and wanting to be the center of attention, a form of narcissism as the root cause of many personal and societal problems. While normal levels of self-worth, self-confidence and self-value are essential of a well-adjusted person, there is a line between these characteristics and pure arrogance