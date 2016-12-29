Santo Domingo.- Retired general Rafael Percival Peña, father of bank robber John Percival Matos, who was killed Wed. afternoon, on Thursday said his son was executed with 37 gunshots inside a cabaña of the Fuente del Placer" motel in Bonao (central).

"They killed him inside and then they took him and put him in the vehicle and there they got him into the vehicle," he said, adding that he has images of his son´s alleged execution by the National Police.

Interviewed on SIN TV, the retired Air Force general said his lawyers will take the case to justice and asked president Danilo Medina and the country to allow him to prepare his son's funeral and burial in peace.