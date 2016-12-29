Santo Domingo.- National Committee against Climate Change, CNLCC, on Thurs. demanded that the purchasing and procurement agency cancel the contract for the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant and others with Odebrecht, and permanently disqualify it as a State contractor.

The Committee also demanded that the government investigate the officials who took the US$92 million bribe which Odebrecht confessed to having paid in exchange for infrastructure contracts nationwide. "The exact amounts of the overvaluation of these works and other illegal actions have yet to be determined."

The civil society group adds that as a result of the Brazilians company's admitted US$92.0 million in bribes to Dominican officials to obtain public works contracts, "Odebrecht must be terminated for their unlawful genesis as indicated in article 11 of Public Contracts Law 340-06."