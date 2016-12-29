Close Gallery
Ocebrecht executive Marco Cruz, former Public Works minister Victor Diaz Rua, at the construction of the Chavon river bridge. File.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- National Committee against Climate Change, CNLCC, on Thurs. demanded that the purchasing and procurement agency cancel the contract for the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant and others with Odebrecht, and permanently disqualify it as a State contractor.

The Committee also demanded that the government investigate the officials who took the US$92 million bribe which Odebrecht confessed to having paid in exchange for infrastructure contracts nationwide. "The exact amounts of the overvaluation of these works and other illegal actions have yet to be determined."

The civil society group adds that as a result of the Brazilians company's admitted US$92.0 million in bribes to Dominican officials to obtain public works contracts, "Odebrecht must be terminated for their unlawful genesis as indicated in article 11 of Public Contracts Law 340-06."

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: PERCEPCION, 29 Dec 2016 2:39 PM
From: United States
IV'3.1416'TER HV'MA'NO HV'MO'VR.


Odebrecht must ''BE'' terminated:


civil society group


https://goo.gl/maps/JXnFzZjXvz72



rey ruiz - porque te vas


>---(S)HA`RE T83 RO`A.D--->


https://youtu.be/WSrJ7Y6sdAI


Uploaded on Mar 1, 2009
una salsa de rey ruiz SO'L''O para fanaticos de la salsa sensual grande rey ruiz


A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.



83RD. * * *
Written by: ciber, 29 Dec 2016 4:29 PM
From: United States
I perceive this man needs some mental evaluation. Or maybe he is talking to E.T.'s
Written by: PERCEPCION, 29 Dec 2016 5:56 PM
From: United States
Written by: ciber

I perceive ? this man needs some mental evaluation. Or maybe he is talking to E.T.'s

I perceive ? this man needs some mental evaluation. Or maybe he is talking to AND

I perceive ? this man needs some mental evaluation. Or maybe he is talking to Y

''I''.


Rey Ruiz - Mi media Mitad.

>---(S)HA`RE T83 RO'A.D--->

https://youtu.be/wQUcaSEuob0


Uploaded on Oct 24, 2009



A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.


C'PS: VIRTUTE E.T HONORE



EA7'L''E. * * *
Written by: Ricardolito, 30 Dec 2016 1:32 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
The work they have done has been very good ..pity to lose the best contractor...
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 