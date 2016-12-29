Santo Domingo.- A tumultuous year of record flooding, spectacular crimes and seemingly endless scandal of government corruption is about to end, not so the major traffic jams that have chocked the capital's major arteries, where the dreaded gridlocks are becoming the rule and a hell for Dominicans.

The laws, regulations and executive orders that serve as the base to manage mass transit and spur a nation's development have become toothless.

Urban mobility experts agree that the Government lacks the political will to fix a problem that other nations tackled decades ago, by resorting to scientific advances to better service motorists and pedestrians as well.

The traffic jams have converted a trip which used to take no more than 30 minutes into odysseys which take as long as two hours, causing serious setbacks to the country's economy and keeps the city's more than three million people under distress.

Straphangers' hopes

The light at the end of the tunnel seems to be the current and future subway lines, as commuters demand a mass transit service with reasonable fares, including buses.