Santo Domingo.- More than 90 Colombian and Venezuelan sex workers also know as "hookers" have been removed from the popular strip clubs Casa Blanca and Pasión in Santiago, and Doll House in Santo Domingo.

The Office of the Anti-Trafficking of Migrants Prosecutor has detained 92 women in the strip clubs, while the Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez on Friday said three men and one woman will be charged with operating a human trafficking and money laundering network.

Rafael Elías Alcántara, owner of Doll House that was raided Thursday night; Laura Damisela Batista and Santo Rodríguez Santos are charged with forming part of a network that traffics Colombian women.

"In the operation were rescued 15 women who were allegedly sexually exploited," Rodriguez said, noting that the network has international ramifications," for which Colombia and United States officials are collaborating in the operation.

In addition to Doll House, located on El Malecon seaside avenue, police searched several residences in connection with the same group.

On Friday authorities taped off the entrance to Doll House, where an armed member of a military stands guard.

Rodriguez added that in Colombia, authorities there simultaneously arrested other members of the dismantled network, and pledged to provide information on the case from now on.