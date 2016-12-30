Santo Domingo.- Before being gunned down, John Emilio Percival Matos had fired 56 rounds with a M-16 assault rifle, the same one used in the heists at Bella Vista and at Popular bank, the National Police said Thursday.

It said it found RD$991,000 with the deceased, in a black plastic bag and 39,000 in a valise with the label of the bank robbed in the Plaza Lama department store on Monday.

The report says once they surrounded Percival, inside room number 9 of the motel "La Fuente del Placer" where he hid, the police officers warned him by phone to surrender to avoid bloodshed.

"After disobeying the call the agents threw two tear gas cannisers into the room, so Percival left and tried to flee aboard the Ford Explorer, gray, plate G277912, firing several shots with the rifle at the members of the Police, which returned fire, resulting dead inside the vehicle," the police said in the statement.

Scene

Collected at the crime scene were 56-caliber, 5.56 millimeter shell casings which, according to investigators, match those found at Bella Vista Mall on Sarasota Av., and Plaza Lama on 27de Febrero Av., both robbed by the group headed by Percival, a former Army lieutenant.

Police spokesman Nelson Rosario said aside from the rifle, the deceased also had a Ford Explorer and a Glock pistol whose serial number was filed off.