Woman who accompanied bank robbers surrenders to police
Santiago.- National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso currently interrogates Ana Iris Linares.
Police say she is woman who accompanied Brayan Felix Paulino, another man not yet identified and John Percival Matos. She surrendered to police in Santiago Thursday night, one day after the latter was killed in a motel in Bonao (central).
Ana Iris Linares Ramírez a, resident of Santiago, said she decided to surrender after learning that the man she accompanied was the country's most wanted fugitive.
Percival Matos was killed by police in the Bonao motel La Fuente del Placer and was on the loose after at least three heists of banks and armored trucks, the most recent on Monday.
The woman turned herself in at National Police provincial headquarters in Santiago, where further details weren't provided.
Wow, don't tell me that she didn't know whom these guys were after their names and pictures were displaced all the papers, internet and public places. Now she wants to play stupid or ignorance, give me a break.
Ana Iris Linares Ramírez. Photo elnuevodiario..com.do
DR will take in every Dominican deported from the USA, because it part of the signed agreements between the countries, some dating back to 1910. This is how it usually works. It is not based on threats.