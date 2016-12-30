Close Gallery
Ana Iris Linares Ramírez. Photo elnuevodiario..com.do
Zoom Picture

Woman who accompanied bank robbers surrenders to police

Santiago.- National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso currently interrogates Ana Iris Linares.

Police say she is woman who accompanied Brayan Felix Paulino, another man not yet identified and John Percival Matos. She surrendered to police in Santiago Thursday night, one day after the latter was killed in a motel in Bonao (central).

Ana Iris Linares Ramírez a, resident of Santiago, said she decided to surrender after learning that the man she accompanied was the country's most wanted fugitive.

Percival Matos was killed by police in the Bonao motel La Fuente del Placer and was on the loose after at least three heists of banks and armored trucks, the most recent on Monday.

The woman turned herself in at National Police provincial headquarters in Santiago, where further details weren't provided.

COMMENTS
8 comment(s)
Written by: bernies, 30 Dec 2016 12:15 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Wow, don't tell me that she didn't know whom these guys were after their names and pictures were displaced all the papers, internet and public places. Now she wants to play stupid or ignorance, give me a break.
Written by: PERCEPCION, 30 Dec 2016 3:10 PM
From: United States
Written by: CatKetch, 30 Dec 2016 3:14 PM
From: United States
Be advised that after 20 January 2017 you will be presented with a host of criminals who have violated United States immigration and criminal law. The DR will take them back or face the cessation of entry visa issuance to the USA. United States citizens have taken back their country.

God Bless both the Dominican Republic and the United States of America!
Written by: danny00, 30 Dec 2016 9:51 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
go trump go. god bless. send the trash back they belong there.
Written by: Tuznik, 31 Dec 2016 1:45 PM
From: United States
Good ! Now shut the other door .. The one where Dominicans take the boat to PR . And pick up papers that saybtheyvare Puerto Rican . Then just get on a plane and go visit non existent family in the USA
Bingo ! Your in ! And its that easy . The hardest part is the boat ride .
Written by: danny00, 31 Dec 2016 3:51 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GUILLERMONE, MISTAKES are our greatest teachers GUILLERMONE, your a f*^*ing genius. Yes the maximum IQ is 200, heres is how the chart breaks down
0-60: Very Low Intelligence
60-90: Low Intelligence
90-110: Average Intelligence
110-125: Above Average Intelligence
125-135: High Intelligence
135-145: Very High Intelligence
145-200: Extremely High Intelligence. u and 809, are very close at 35/49?
Henry
Written by: danny00, 31 Dec 2016 3:54 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Take the row boat? U BECOME SHARK BAIT.
Written by: Arcangel96, 3 Jan 2017 11:30 AM
From: Dominican Republic
CatKetch,

"The DR will take them back or face the cessation of entry visa issuance to the USA. United States citizens have taken back their country."

--------------
DR will take in every Dominican deported from the USA, because it part of the signed agreements between the countries, some dating back to 1910. This is how it usually works. It is not based on threats.


