Santiago.- National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso currently interrogates Ana Iris Linares.

Police say she is woman who accompanied Brayan Felix Paulino, another man not yet identified and John Percival Matos. She surrendered to police in Santiago Thursday night, one day after the latter was killed in a motel in Bonao (central).

Ana Iris Linares Ramírez a, resident of Santiago, said she decided to surrender after learning that the man she accompanied was the country's most wanted fugitive.

Percival Matos was killed by police in the Bonao motel La Fuente del Placer and was on the loose after at least three heists of banks and armored trucks, the most recent on Monday.

The woman turned herself in at National Police provincial headquarters in Santiago, where further details weren't provided.