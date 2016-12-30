Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's law enforcement agencies and the military on Friday carry out searches and raids across the country, to locate the accomplices in bank robberies with the late former Army lieutenant John Percival Matos, who was killed in a hail of bullets in a motel on Thursday.

"That remains in force until these individuals are located," said a source quoted by diariolibre.com linked to the investigation who chose anonymity. They said the investigation's intelligence gathering continue round-the-clock.

Percival Matos' body was allegedly riddled with bullets after a firefight with several police patrols which had cornered him at a cabaña inside a motel "La Fuente del Placer," 83 kilometers north of the capital, near the town of Bonao.

Percival Matos's associates Brayan Felix Paulino along with two others as yet identified had left the motel just moments before the shootout.

It was later announced the arrest of Ana Iris Linares Ramírez, a dancer who was allegedly with Percival and Felix, was surendered to police in Santiago Thursday night.

Local media report that Linares is being interrogated by National District prosecutor Yenny Berenice Reynoso as of noon Friday.