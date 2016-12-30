Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's law enforcement agencies and the military on Friday carry out searches and raids across the country, to locate the accomplices in bank robberies with the late former Army lieutenant John Percival Matos, who was killed in a hail of bullets in a motel on Thursday.
"That remains in force until these individuals are located," said a source quoted by diariolibre.com linked to the investigation who chose anonymity. They said the investigation's intelligence gathering continue round-the-clock.
Percival Matos' body was allegedly riddled with bullets after a firefight with several police patrols which had cornered him at a cabaña inside a motel "La Fuente del Placer," 83 kilometers north of the capital, near the town of Bonao.
Percival Matos's associates Brayan Felix Paulino along with two others as yet identified had left the motel just moments before the shootout.
It was later announced the arrest of Ana Iris Linares Ramírez, a dancer who was allegedly with Percival and Felix, was surendered to police in Santiago Thursday night.
Local media report that Linares is being interrogated by National District prosecutor Yenny Berenice Reynoso as of noon Friday.
Written by: FragranteDelicto, 30 Dec 2016 12:38 PM
You live by the sword - You die be the sword. If any good came out of his death, it showed that at least the police can shoot straight.
I totally agree, "he who lives by the sword, dies by the sword". That's why I use a Ak47. Never leave home without it. GUILLERMONE, what u really want to say is that u never leave your apt on 151st without wearing your pink panties. LOL LOL LOL. ak47? U don't know how to use it. u old fart the only gun u ever had was your toy hop along Cassidy CAP GUN in the 1950's. LOL LOL LOL