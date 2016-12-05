Santo Domingo.- Many of the mostly foreign women who worked in the shuttered the popular strip club Doll House were so sexual exploited that they sometimes didn't receive any pay for their services, according to the case file of the National District Office of the Prosecutor.

According to the investigation, the women who were recruited performed erotic dances, some of them private, which involved the display of their sexual organs and in others "realization with penetration."

"All this in exchange for the business can collect these services directly from customers and profit, leaving the victims even with zero benefits, as they were charge in addition to the plane ticket in their cost, fines and payments for food, among others," the case file says.

The women mostly of Colombian, Venezuelan and Ukrainian nationality were allegedly recruited in their countries by the network that included Doll House owner Rafael Elías Alcántara Casado, now being held prior to arraignment, together with Laura Esther Bautista Rojas and Santo Benjamín Rodríguez Santos.