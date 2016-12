Santo Domingo.- A magnitude 4.2 tremor at 8:44pm Sunday six kilometers west of Guaymate shook La Romana (east)and was felt slightly at El Seibo, officials said. No damages were reported.

The quake had a depth of 151.7 kilometers at 18.50 north latitude and 69.07 west longitude, said the Santo Domingo State University (UASD) Seismology Institute.

The US Geological Survey reports that the quake was 4.5 degrees.