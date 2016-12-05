Santo Domingo.- The Civil Defense on Sunday said one of three occupants of a single engine plane died when it crashed early Sunday near Valle Nuevo, Constanza (central).

The fatal victim was identified as the plastic surgeon Héctor Herránd, while Nicole Sánchez and Albert Lara were treated with non-life threatening injuries in a hospital in the capital.

The Cessna 172 aircraft took off headed toward Constanza from Higuero Airport in the capital at 02:40pm, but in sustained problems en route as yet unspecified.

Civil Defense tweeted that the Air Force and Civil Aviation also took part in the search-and-rescue effort over the rugged terrain.