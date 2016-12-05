Fair reveals need to protect Haiti, Dominican natural resources

Santo Domingo.- With a call to protect Haiti and Dominican Republic's natural resources, the VII Binational Ecotourism and Production Fair, by the Science and Art Foundation was inaugurated in the Haiti village Las Caobas, 28 kilometers from the Dominican border town Comendador, western Elias Piña province.

"Ecotourism shows are the perfect setting for calling on municipal and national authorities to enact public policies at the local and national levels that preserve biodiversity and natural resources, which have the potential to contribute to the development of the frontier populations," said Science and Art Foundation president Jacqueline Boin at ribbon-cutting on Saturday.

She said national policies are needed urgently on land use in a way that will prevent natural phenomena from impacting both countries and their peoples. "More importantly, policies to prevent and reduce disaster risks should be implemented."