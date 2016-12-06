Santo Domingo.- Recent contradictory measures by two government watchdog agencies once again reveals president Danilo Medina's lack of mettle to discipline his officials.

The consumer protection agency (Pro Consumidor) on Monday fired a challenge against Dominican Telecom Institute (INDOTEL) resolution 010-16 on the use of telecom services, allowing bill collectors to call workplaces from 7am to 8pm daily to collect debts.

In a statement, Pro Consumidor called the INDOTEL Resolution "psychological, emotional and economic violence against persons, which violates numerous articles of the Constitution and Law 358-05."

It also warns that calls to collect debts at workplace distress their recipients and violate Law 358-05. "It's irrational that the State promotes and protects the right to work and that through a decision of a panel agency, which does not necessarily seek the collective good, is intended to violate that right and the duties it entails."