Santo Domingo.- The national association of truck owners (Fenatrado) has called on truckers and drivers of public buses to keep them off the roads starting dawn Tuesday and until further notice, outlet listin.com.do reports

Quoting from a recording, the outlet reports that an unnamed Fenatrado executive called on other unions to halt their activities and threatened to penalize those who don't.

"They will feel the power of the unions, the country will be paralyzed, all cargo trucks, buses and public vehicles will park on the right without obstructing traffic and will not work until further notice. Anyone who violates this rule of Fenatrado will be sanctioned for six months," the executive says in the taped during a Federation meeting.

According to the audio the unidentified executive warned that if the National Business Council (Conep) succeeds in displacing the transport unions, many heads of households will be left unemployed. "We know that the Conep is recruiting transport vehicles to replace us and we cannot allow it."

Last Thursday the Superior Arbitration Court set for 2pm tomorrow Wednesday another hearing on Conep's request for an injunction to end the alleged monopoly which some exert on hauling freight at the country's ports.

The Conep has reiterated the need to eradicate the "abuses and anticompetitive practices of transport unions."

The court action also seeks to ensure that citizens can choose the transport that best suits them without being forced to use vehicles that don't count with the minimum conditions of safety or comfort.

Country's 'owners'

Fenatrado, together with the bus owners associations Conatra and Fenatrano, are also known as the country's "owners" for their often violent strikes with apparent impunity and which strikes fear among government officials, including president Danilo Medina, who has already cowered to their threats.