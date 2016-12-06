Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Wednesday justified the failure by nearly 20 government officials who've yet to submit their financial statements upon assuming their posts because they "don't know how to make that statement."

He warned that those officials who've yet to comply won't be paid their salaries on Dec. 24.

Medina, who in mid-November had made the warning to government officials, said among those who've yet to file their statement figure some governors, deputy ministers and lieutenant governors.

He said those officials perhaps "do not know how to make that statement."

"We are going to meet with them," Medina told journalists at San Isidro, when he handed the sabers to 27 newly commissioned Army officers.