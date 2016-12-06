Santo Domingo.- The evaluation results from the International Student Assessment Program PISA 2015 released Tuesday ranked the Dominican Republic fifth with the lowest score among 72 countries evaluated in science, reading and math exams.

Upon releasing the information Education minister Andrés Navarro said the result will lead to improved educational.

PISA's sixth annual tests were given last year to 15-year-old students of different grades in natural science, reading and math.

It was the first time the country participated in the evaluation conducted every three years in countries and economies of the Economic Co-operation and Development Organization (OECD).

Tests carried out by the OECD program in the March-April period last year included a representative sample of 4,935 students in the medium (7th to 4th grade) level of 196 educational centers. T

he study places the Dominican Republic with a low percentage among evaluated, in a list that includes Chile, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil and Peru.

In math the Dominican Republic was the country that obtained the worst scores, according to the evaluation.

The country managed to rank above Algeria, Kosovo, Lebanon and Macedonia.