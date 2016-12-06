Santo Domingo.- National Business Council (Conep) president Rafael Blanco said Tuesday that the strikes and protests carried out by truckers unions seek to intimidate the judges that must rule on their request for an injunction, to ensure the open competition in the country's freight and passenger transport.

"It's possibly being done as a way to pressure justice, you have seen that every time the court convenes there is a mob, making noise and shouting... it's a way to try to intimidate the judges, that's what it seems perceived," he said.

The business leader said he's confident that judges will rule in their favor in the hearing Wednesday in the Superior Arbitration Court.

"We expect that when the basis of our request is known we will gain from it; we are in the hands of justice and what justice decides we will abide by," said Blanco before participating in the "CITI 2016 Microenterprise Awards," where he was one of the jurors.

Smear campaign

A "smear campaign" is what Blanco called the posters and ads placed on buses by the transport unions, which rail against the business community for "their ambitions to control transport and the low wages that prevail in the country."

He said the Conep isn't confronting the unions but instead the companies "that have disguised themselves as trade unions and are operating under a scheme that does not correspond to them, in an open violation of labor law."

Country's 'owners'

The truckers union Fenatrado, together with the bus owners associations Conatra and Fenatrano, are also known as the country's "owners" for their often violent strikes with apparent impunity and which strike fear among government officials, including president Danilo Medina, who has in the recent past cowered to their threats.