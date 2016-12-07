Dominican Republic leader gets emergency powers

Santo Domingo.-The Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday approved the bill authorizing president Danilo Medina to declare a state of emergency in 15 provinces that sustained widespread damages by flooding from four weeks of downpours.

Puerto Plata, La Vega, Espaillat, María Trinidad Sánchez, Santiago, Duarte, Samaná, Sánchez Ramírez, Montecristi, Hermanas Mirabal, Hato Mayor, Valverde, El Seibo, Monseñor Noel and La Altagracia provinces will be declared in emergency, paving the way for Medina to dip into emergency funds without a call for tenders.

"The communities which sustained damages in those provinces are of such gravity that they constitute a public calamity, according to the terms of article 265 of the Constitution," the legislation stipulates.

"The President of the Republic must inform the National Congress on a continuous basis of the measures taken and the evolution of the repairs, constructions and reconstructions carried out to repair the damages caused by the rains in a wide area of ??the national territory," states the initiative approved with 126 against 21 votes.

Opposition

Meanwhile major opposition party (PRM) spokesperson Alfredo Pacheco, submitted a modification for the legislation to take effect six months after signed into law, as well to evaluate the disbursements every three months. The opposition proposal was rejected by the Chamber controlled by the PLD party.