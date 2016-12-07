Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's Congress wins the dubious distinction as having the least legislative transparency, out of the 13 Latin American countries.

But lawmakers dispute the ranking that forms part of the report by the Latin American Legislative Transparency Network, an initiative that groups 24 civil society organizations across the continent.

If there's one place with transparency in the Dominican Republic, is in the Congress," said ruling party deputy Julio Campo.

And the reason(s) which drove the Network to bestow the distinction?...the little barrel, the little coffer, high absentee figures, 'private' NGOs, tax breaks for luxury vehicles....