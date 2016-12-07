Santo Domingo.- The Accounts Chamber on Tuesday released the list of the 4,484, officials who've yet to submit their financial statement despite that the deadline to do so expired on November 30.

Of those, 14 were appointed by decree and run the risk of not getting their salary for December.

Among the officials whom might not get paid their salary figure the deputy ministers Gabriel Johan Hernández Familia, Jaime Tomás Almonte Jáquez, Juan de Jesús Santos, Juan José Morales Cisnero, and Juan Tomas García Peña.

Provincial governors: José Merquides Valdez Rojas, de la provincia Valverde; Juan Antigua Javier, de Duarte; Nicio Rosario, de Monte Plata; Pedro Mota, de San Pedro de Macorís, and Teodoro Ursino Reyes, de La Romana.

Deputy directors: Francisco Rodríguez Marcelino, Maribel Acosta Acosta.

Monetary Board: Emilio de Luna Peguero, and of the Telecom Institute, Marcos Eleazar Peña Rodríguez.