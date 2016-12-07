Close Gallery
Bribes can be hidden by corrupt officials despite financial statements.
Santo Domingo.- The Accounts Chamber on Tuesday released the list of the 4,484, officials who've yet to submit their financial statement despite that the deadline to do so expired on November 30.

Of those, 14 were appointed by decree and run the risk of not getting their salary for December.

Among the officials whom might not get paid their salary figure the deputy ministers Gabriel Johan Hernández Familia, Jaime Tomás Almonte Jáquez, Juan de Jesús Santos, Juan José Morales Cisnero, and Juan Tomas García Peña.

Provincial governors: José Merquides Valdez Rojas, de la provincia Valverde; Juan Antigua Javier, de Duarte; Nicio Rosario, de Monte Plata; Pedro Mota, de San Pedro de Macorís, and Teodoro Ursino Reyes, de La Romana.

Deputy directors: Francisco Rodríguez Marcelino, Maribel Acosta Acosta.

Monetary Board: Emilio de Luna Peguero, and of the Telecom Institute, Marcos Eleazar Peña Rodríguez.

Written by: zooma, 7 Dec 2016 12:52 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Good the names are published. Now, let's see how they can explain to the public their non-compliance to the law.




Written by: RobertoJose, 7 Dec 2016 1:20 PM
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
For once, this is too good to be true. This is a start and it should be considered as a check list.
Written by: foresthill, 7 Dec 2016 2:21 PM
From: Dominican Republic
4,484 still have not posted their returns.
Naming 10 is not a good start its a poor start.
Written by: Tuznik, 7 Dec 2016 4:07 PM
From: United States
Forest hill . Ten is at Least a start . Its the beginning of a Money trail . If these people do shot squeaky clean assets . The rest will follow the same trail by getting the same finance lawyers working for them . Take note . Trump hasn't done it yet either . So I imagine there are men out there that will wait until they see how trump did it . ( if he ever does ) And follow his lead . I imaging lots of hidden cash Is holding its breath . Until they see how trump makes out .
Written by: BLANCO, 8 Dec 2016 9:29 AM
From: Dominican Republic
there is no law for trump to do so. it is the press who wants the financial statement
