Close Gallery
Rogelio Cruz is a respected radical. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Zoom Picture

New York.- Outspoken priest Rogelio Cruz will head on Saturday a marathon for proceeds to ship food, clothing and medicine to hundreds of families in the Dominican Republic, where floods destroyed homes and devastated infrastructure and agriculture.

Organizers said the drive will be held at Church of the Holy Cross at 715 West 178th St. with Fort Washington, 8am to 6pm.

Cruz will also hold a mass at 4am at the church, where hundreds of Dominicans residing in New York are expected to attend.

Items

The donations can be canned foods, medicines and clothes, to be distributed by the Rogelio Cruz Foundation to thousands of victims across the northern part of the country.

The marathon's promoters call on the Dominican community to bring their contributions to help the local families, who became homeless and lost all their belongings as a result of the November downpours.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
7 comment(s)
Written by: bernies, 8 Dec 2016 9:42 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
So this is how we are going to call and labeled those whom doesn't follow the government traps. I think that DT. owes an apology to Rogelio Genao. If wasn't for him Juancalito in Los Haitises and Loma Miranda would now be under private companies and with lots of destruction. Thank you Rogelio Genao for sticking and standing up with the community.
Written by: EDITOR, 8 Dec 2016 12:31 PM
From: Dominican Republic
You are right Bernies, my apologies to the priest and to our readers.
Written by: EDITOR, 8 Dec 2016 12:32 PM
From: Dominican Republic
c
Written by: EDITOR, 8 Dec 2016 12:32 PM
From: Dominican Republic
b
Written by: EDITOR, 8 Dec 2016 12:34 PM
From: Dominican Republic
d
Written by: EDITOR, 8 Dec 2016 12:36 PM
From: Dominican Republic
e
Written by: EDITOR, 8 Dec 2016 12:37 PM
From: Dominican Republic
f
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 