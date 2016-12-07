New York.- Outspoken priest Rogelio Cruz will head on Saturday a marathon for proceeds to ship food, clothing and medicine to hundreds of families in the Dominican Republic, where floods destroyed homes and devastated infrastructure and agriculture.

Organizers said the drive will be held at Church of the Holy Cross at 715 West 178th St. with Fort Washington, 8am to 6pm.

Cruz will also hold a mass at 4am at the church, where hundreds of Dominicans residing in New York are expected to attend.

Items

The donations can be canned foods, medicines and clothes, to be distributed by the Rogelio Cruz Foundation to thousands of victims across the northern part of the country.

The marathon's promoters call on the Dominican community to bring their contributions to help the local families, who became homeless and lost all their belongings as a result of the November downpours.