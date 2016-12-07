Santo Dominican.- At least 30 Cubans and 34 Dominicans were intercepted at sea by the Dominican Navy and the US Coast Guard while trying to reach Puerto Rico on yola-type boats which had set course from various points of the country's eastern coast.

Navy spokesman Augusto Lizardo said the Cubans detained in the Mona Passage were escorted to the Navy post in Bayahibe, La Altagracia and then to Naval Intelligence in Santo Domingo Este.

He said the 34 Dominicans were detained by Naval Intelligence prior to boarding the yolas, among them organizers of illegal crossings to Puerto Rico. "The foreigners were in the country as tourists and according to statements to authorities, they paid different sums of money, in some cases in dollars, to the individuals who organized the crossings."

For their part, the Dominicans said they paid as much as RD$60 t,000 to the traffickers, whom they allegedly don't know.

Lizardo added that thus far this year the Dominican Navy has arrested more than 100 Cubans, Brazilians, Pakistanis, Haitians and other foreigners trying to reach Puerto Rico illegally.