Santo Domingo.- National Climate Change Council (CNCC) vice president Ernesto Reyna affirmed Wednesday that torrential rains and the subsequent floods show just how serious the impacts of climate change are and Dominican Republic's vulnerability.

He said faced with the situation, the Government is committed to a develop policies to lower greenhouse gas emissions and resilience to climate change, aware that the phenomenon poses today's greatest challenge.

 Speaking at the International Climate Change Seminar and Sustainable Development Objectives: "Challenges for adaptation and climate resilience," Reyna said the country has a National Climate Change Policy, an instrument that sets the basis for a long-term national climate change development strategy.

The official added that the recently created Water Resource Coordination Board was aims to elaborate and obtain approval of a comprehensive management strategy, an initiative based on president Danilo Medina declaration of a 4-year priority for water.

