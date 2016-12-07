Santo Domingo.- Deputy ( Al-País national) Fidelio Despradel on Wednesday announced his refusal to accept the tax-free of import of two vehicles granted to lawmakers and any other monetary or in kind perks corresponding to the activities of his functions.

In a letter to lower Chamber president Lucia Medina, Despradel explains his unprecedented decision affirming that he has not used or intends to use any type of funds for social assistance or events unrelated to his Constitutional tasks.

He asked the Chamber's administration to exclude him from any list of recipients of compensation contrary to his elected position.

"In Alianza País we are clear about our roles in the National Congress. Our candidates signed an ethical agreement not to accept and at the same time promote the repeal of the tax exemption rule and the Social Assistance Fund," the lawmaker said, in reference to the notorious perks known as the "little barrel" for deputies and the "little Coffer" for senators.

Despradel said those privileges, in addition to their high cost for the Dominican people, violate the Constitution.