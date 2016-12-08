Santo Domingo. - One of Dominican Republic's most prominent watchdog organizations on Wednesday s slammed president Danilo Medina's justification of his officials who failed to submit their financial statement by the Nov. 30 deadline.

The Dominican Anticorruption Alliance (Adocco) warned that no one is exempt from compliance of the law which obliges officials to submit a financial statement at the Accounts Chamber.

"President Medina sends a wrong signal," Adocco said in a statement.

It adds that regretted today that the President fails to comply with Law 311-14 on financial statementa, which states that every designated official must submit the document within 30 days after assuming the post.

On Tuesday, to justify the failure by 17 designated officials to submit their financial statement, Medina said "they probably are unaware" of the legal obligation.