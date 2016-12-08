Close Gallery
Santo Domingo. - One of Dominican Republic's most prominent watchdog organizations on Wednesday s slammed president Danilo Medina's justification of his officials who failed to submit their financial statement by the Nov. 30 deadline.

The Dominican Anticorruption Alliance (Adocco) warned that no one is exempt from compliance of the law which obliges officials to submit a financial statement at the Accounts Chamber.  

"President Medina sends a wrong signal," Adocco said in a statement.

It adds that regretted today that the President fails to comply with Law 311-14 on financial statementa, which states that every designated official must submit the document within 30 days after assuming the post.   

On Tuesday, to justify the failure by 17 designated officials to submit their financial statement, Medina said "they probably are unaware" of the legal obligation.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: RobertoJose, 8 Dec 2016 9:41 AM
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
If I'm right-handed and I slap you with my left-hand, would you feel it?
Written by: bernies, 8 Dec 2016 10:16 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
I cannot believe that President Medina says those words when he said. How can he insult the people of this country with such as remark. Anyone in this country whom needs to do un estado financiero (financial statement) doesn't do it itself. You hire an accountant to do the numbers and then you get a notary in order to get it notarized and the accountant gets it certified. Please let's stop the non senses in this country. What it bothers me the must was the smear on Danilo face when he said. Like it was nothing instead just saying, well I guess that those officials whom haven't done it will be out of the job by Friday if they haven't done it by then, but instead he just laugh at it like, oh well.
